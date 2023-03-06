84.7 F
The Villages
Monday, March 6, 2023
Golf course conditions are terrible in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Our group played Chula Vista on Saturday and those tees and greens are gone.
Last week, Churchill Greens and before Bogart and add Pimlico with the sandy greens to the list of executive courses that are not any pleasure to play. I understand that Palmetto is closed and I was told Pelican was to be closed because it is gone and the list just keeps going on.
Are we in the North to be impressed by the minimal amount of golfing opportunities in the South? One 18-hole championship, some pitch and putts, and wide open executives which are currently the focus of Village development. Why is so little of our money, Priority and membership enhancements (sic), greens fees and trail fees being spent on the existing northern courses which over my 17 years of residency have steadily deteriorated to unplayable conditions? Where is that money going? We used to have over seeding during the winter months resulting in decent playing conditions. Now junk. Fees keep going up while poor playing conditions are taking the fun out of playing golf in The Villages. Conditions must improve or many of us will find less expensive ways to spend our time and money. You have a mission statement on your “Golfing the Villages” web site: “Our Mission is to Provide the Friendliest Golf and Country Club Experience in the World.” You are not fulfilling your mission goals!

David Coolidge
Village of Virginia Trace

 

