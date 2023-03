To the Editor:

The growth of The Villages is said to have an adverse effect on the quality of life for Villagers. Well, that goes for the rest of Sumter County residents.

The much-increased traffic is destroying the scenic rural countryside.

The Villages builds cheap inferior roads and streets and after a couple years when they are crumbling and develop potholes, they turn them over to county maintenance, a tax burden for all of Sumter residents.

Rex Foster

Bushnell