Villager apprehended after trying to outrun cops in 85 mph chase

A Villager was apprehended after trying to outrun police in a chase that reached 85 miles per hour.

Karen Kramer, 61, of the Village of Calumet Grove, was in a vehicle with the headlights off at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday at the Home Depot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When a police squad car approached Kramer’s vehicle, she pulled onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and ran a red light at its intersection with Rolling Acres Road.

She had been traveling at 65 mph, but accelerated to 85 mph by the time she reached U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin Avenue. An officer deployed stop sticks near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages. The vehicle limped on until it came to a final stop at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

The Ohio native was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement. Because she had crossed into Sumter County, she was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. She was also issued two tickets for running red lights.