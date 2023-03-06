83.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 6, 2023
type here...

Villager apprehended after trying to outrun cops in 85 mph chase

By Staff Report
Karen Flavell Kramer
Karen Flavell Kramer

A Villager was apprehended after trying to outrun police in a chase that reached 85 miles per hour.

Karen Kramer, 61, of the Village of Calumet Grove, was in a vehicle with the headlights off at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday at the Home Depot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When a police squad car approached Kramer’s vehicle, she pulled onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and ran a red light at its intersection with Rolling Acres Road.

She had been traveling at 65 mph, but accelerated to 85 mph by the time she reached U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin Avenue. An officer deployed stop sticks near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages. The vehicle limped on until it came to a final stop at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

The Ohio native was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement. Because she had crossed into Sumter County, she was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. She was also issued two tickets for running red lights.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Worried about expensive repairs at Soulliere Villas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident expresses concern about work taking place at the Soulliere Villas.

Golf course conditions are terrible in The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident is extremely unhappy with the condition of golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Traffic from The Villages destroying scenic rural countryside

A resident of Bushnell, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that traffic from The Villages is destroying Sumter County’s scenic rural countryside.

Response to ‘Quality of life declines in The Villages as population grows’

A Village of Santiago resident responds to a letter writer who complained that the “Quality of life declines in The Villages as population grows.”

People who work for Villagers need a place to live, too

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident argues that people who work in support services in The Villages shouldn’t have to drive long distances to work here.

Photos