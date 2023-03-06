83.5 F
The Villages
Monday, March 6, 2023
Villager arrested after interfering with EMS caring for person who fell from golf cart

By Staff Report
James Milton Creed

A Villager was arrested after allegedly interfering with an emergency worker caring for a person who fell from a golf cart near the Del Mar Gate.

The accident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Del Mar Drive at Avenida Central near Spanish Springs Town Square. The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene.

James Milton Creed, 72, of the Village of Mallory Square interfered in the care the emergency personnel were trying to provide for the injured person, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Massachusetts native grabbed a paramedic by the arm and ripped off his watch, the report said.

When a police officer attempted to take Creed into custody, he pulled away from the officer.

Creed was arrested on charges of battery on a firefighter/paramedic and resisting arrest.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $12,000 bond.

