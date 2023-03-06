West Palm Beach woman arrested in battle over online rental property

A West Palm Beach woman was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies in a battle over an online rental property.

A 69-year-old woman who rented the property with her husband in Lake Panasoffkee said she was laying in bed late Saturday night when she saw the outside motion detector light suddenly illuminate, according to an arrest report. The woman went outside and found 38-year-old Allison Kelly Stroud, who claimed she had booked the property through an online rental company. The older woman told Stroud that she and her husband had rented the home directly through the property owner.

Stroud became “confrontational” and twice used a stun gun on the other woman. Stroud also struck her on the left side of the face. The altercation was captured on surveillance.

Stroud was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.