84.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 6, 2023
type here...

Wildwood man with meth arrested after fleeing in Mercedes with Kentucky plates

By Staff Report
Kevin Dale Sharkey
Kevin Dale Sharkey

A Wildwood man with methamphetamine was arrested after fleeing in a Mercedes with Kentucky plates.

Kevin Dale Sharkey, 29, was at a residence in Webster at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when he was approached by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies who were aware he was wanted on a warrant. Sharkey got into the Mercedes and fled the scene, even after deputies had ordered him to stop.

Sharkey later returned to the residence and this time he was apprehended by deputies. A search of the Mercedes turned up methamphetamine, a digital scale and smoking pipes. Sharkey has also been classified as a habitual traffic offender.

Sharkey, who has a long criminal history, was arrested on multiple charges and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf course conditions are terrible in The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident is extremely unhappy with the condition of golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Traffic from The Villages destroying scenic rural countryside

A resident of Bushnell, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that traffic from The Villages is destroying Sumter County’s scenic rural countryside.

Response to ‘Quality of life declines in The Villages as population grows’

A Village of Santiago resident responds to a letter writer who complained that the “Quality of life declines in The Villages as population grows.”

People who work for Villagers need a place to live, too

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident argues that people who work in support services in The Villages shouldn’t have to drive long distances to work here.

What is the plan for the Barnstorm Theater?

A Village of DeSoto resident would like to know the plan for the Barnstorm Theater. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos