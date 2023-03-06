Wildwood man with meth arrested after fleeing in Mercedes with Kentucky plates

A Wildwood man with methamphetamine was arrested after fleeing in a Mercedes with Kentucky plates.

Kevin Dale Sharkey, 29, was at a residence in Webster at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when he was approached by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies who were aware he was wanted on a warrant. Sharkey got into the Mercedes and fled the scene, even after deputies had ordered him to stop.

Sharkey later returned to the residence and this time he was apprehended by deputies. A search of the Mercedes turned up methamphetamine, a digital scale and smoking pipes. Sharkey has also been classified as a habitual traffic offender.

Sharkey, who has a long criminal history, was arrested on multiple charges and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.