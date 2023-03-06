Worried about expensive repairs at Soulliere Villas

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my concern regarding the VERY expensive repairs having to be done at the Soullierre Villas.

A few years ago I lived in Calumet Grove— next to the villas.

My neighbor and I took a golf cart ride one afternoon to see the progress at the villas. It appeared that all villas were built some had been sold already at that time.

At that time LARGE amounts of water were being piped out of the middle of some of the paved roads and people hadn’t even moved in yet.

Their pond dries up.

There were rumors of poor underground work causing excess water/drainage etc.

Fast forward and here we are with these residents/CDD 4 having to PAY for this mess to be remedied.

One article awhile back was praising the Developer for being willing to pay half of the costs.

NONE of these costs should be being paid by CDD4/residents.

The water issues were a problem from the get go.

I am not proud and very disappointed in the Developer’s handling of this situation. The Developer and contractors responsible should be paying every cent of these expenses.

Bobbi Cribby

Village of Woodbury