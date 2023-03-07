Applebee’s in The Villages remains closed after man fatally shot

An Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages remained closed Tuesday night after a man was fatally shot inside the eatery.

The man had been involved in an altercation at about 1 a.m. outside of the restaurant located at 1009 Bichara Blvd. in the Spanish Springs area, which had closed for the night. At least three gunshots were fired during the altercation, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

The man entered the restaurant through a side door after a female opened the locked door and allowed him to enter. He was fatally wounded by a man who was already in the restaurant. The man fired the fatal shot had a concealed carry weapons permit, according to police.

Crime scene tape was in place early Tuesday morning where police and the Medical Examiner’s office was on the scene. The dead man’s body was rolled out on a stretcher at about 8:30 a.m. and removed from the scene.

Police have not yet made public the name of the man who was fatally shot.

A note on the door Tuesday evening indicated the restaurant was closed, but offered no explanation. The parking lot was empty, with the exception of an Orlando television news crew reporting on the fatal shooting.

In 2020, a fire forced the closure of the Applebee’s restaurant.

In 2018, a former MVP trainer was tasered by police at the restaurant.