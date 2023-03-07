66.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Edward Nowacki

By Staff Report
Edward Nowacki of The Villages, Florida passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the age of 90. He was born on August 26, 1932 in East Chicago, Indiana where he grew up in the Harbor.

He worked as a chemist at Inland Steel, where he retired at an early age to enjoy his retirement in The Villages, Florida. He was actively involved in golfing, tennis, and fishing. He also enjoyed cruises with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lottie and Steve Nowacki as well as his daughter, Kimberly Bilyak.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Nowacki, his children Brian Hess, Bridget (Patrick) Zakarias, Roberta (Dan) Talian, and Dave Nowacki. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

