Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Guatemalan without license arrested at wheel of unregistered Lexus

By Staff Report
A Guatemalan without a driver’s license was arrested at the wheel of an unregistered Lexus in Lady Lake.

Andres Rodas, 21, of Loxahatchee Groves, was driving the beige 1997 Lexus four-door at about 1:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Longview Avenue when he was pulled over for a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin View Drive, Rodas admitted he is from Guatemala and does not have a driver’s license. A computer check revealed that Rodas had previously been ticketed and has never been issued a driver’s license.

In addition, the officer found that the license plate on the Lexus had been assigned to a white Ford. A check of the vehicle identification number for the Lexus revealed the vehicle is unregistered.

Rodas was arrested on charges of driving without a license and no motor vehicle registration.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

