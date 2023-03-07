66.1 F
By Staff Report
John (Jack) Edward Nutting passed away peacefully at age 80 at his home on February 20, 2023, with his devoted wife, Rochelle, and his faithful cat, Chirp, at his side.

Preceding death, he had been enveloped in the presence and love of his two children, Belinda Anne Douglass and John Edward Nutting, Jr. and their respective spouses, Jonathan Douglass and Nicole Nutting. In addition to his beloved wife and children, he is survived by his four grandchildren, Christopher Nutting, Cassandra (Thomas) McGuigan, Terran Douglass, and Alexa Nutting, as well as several great-grandchildren, two sisters, Janet (Robert) Nolan and Judy Pierce, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack devoted his life to public service through his two careers in the US Army and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Jack treasured his family and friends; he loved to travel, read, ride motorcycles, and play poker. His passing will leave an indelible hole in the hearts of those who loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any local hospice service.

