Patsy D. Stiles, 79, of Summerfield, Florida passed away February 28, 2023 at The Villages Hospital. She was surrounded by loved ones as the complications of a two year battle with pancreatic cancer sadly took her from us.

Patsy was born on July 23, 1943 in Gary, Indiana. Her parents were William and Marian Brinsley. She graduated from Crownpoint High School in Crownpoint, Indiana. Patsy and her husband Frank moved to Central Florida in 1985 from Indiana. Patsy retired from a pathology lab in Leesburg, Florida.

Patsy is survived by her husband Frank Stiles, her son Steven Walters(Alysia) of Indiana. She is also survived by two granddaughters Patty Tollstan and Dacia Taylor. She also leaves behind two sisters Zoe Shearer(Don) and Linda Gaskin(Mark), two nieces Shirley Griffin(Carl) and Nancy Shearer, as well as many other family members.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.