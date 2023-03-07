Report indicates driver lost consciousness in crash on County Road 466

A report indicates a driver lost consciousness in a crash last week on County Road 466.

The man had been driving a gray 2022 Hyundai Tucson at 11:53 a.m. Feb. 28 when he lost consciousness while traveling east on County Road 466 near Fairway Christian Church in The Villages, according to an accident report released Tuesday by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man’s vehicle hit a traffic sign, traveled over the westbound lanes of County Road 466, left the roadway, struck a fence and ran down an embankment. The vehicle ended up in the marshy wetland off County Road 466.

The driver was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The FHP report noted that a driver license re-examination has been recommended for the man.