Special magistrate approves plan for new cement plant in Wildwood

No residential comprehensive plan or zoning amendments were on the agenda Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board, a day after commissioners voted to suspend those amendments until the end of the year to keep pace with the city’s rapid growth.

But Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of three site plans, a zoning amendment and a zoning special exception – all for commercial projects. The City Commission may consider those projects later this month.

They include:

RMC Wildwood Ready Mix Plant: RMC Wildwood requested a zoning change from M-1 to M-2 for 7.4 acres east of the U.S. 301 overpass to allow construction of a cement plant. Another cement plant is located about 400 feet north.

• Mister Car Wash: The Word Family requested a zoning special exception to allow construction of a 5,430-square-foot car wash on the eastern side of Trailwinds Village along the north side of County Road 466A and west of Buena Vista Boulevard. Mister Car Wash is a national chain that uses a conveyor system.

Sunstop #351: Southwest Georgia Oil Co. requested site plan approval for a 12,410-square-foot convenience store and gas station west of U.S. 301 near the Peppertree Apartments.

Self Storage Wildwood: K2M Properties requested site plan approval for an 89,603-square-foot storage facility with eight storage buildings and an office building on about 10 acres east of U.S. 301 and south of County Road 466 along County Road 214.