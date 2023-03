To the Editor:

I think residents of The Villages should have priority at restaurants, bars and parking at the squares. Why do we have proof of residency? I realize it’s a public domain, but I pay to live here and get nothing since I go elsewhere to eat and socialize since I get no priority. I am well over 55, and I was led to believe that was a majority, not a minority. Not so at many Village squares.

Jacqueline Churchill

Village of DeLuna