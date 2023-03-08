Alan Weaver

Alan (Al) Weaver died March 6, 2023 at the age of 86. Born in Cortland NY, he grew up in Albany NY, and graduated from CBA High School in 1954. Following high school he began his job as an apprentice metal worker at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford CT. After graduating from the apprenticeship program he transferred to engineering as an aide to pursue his deep curiosity of how things worked. He married his high school sweetheart Peggy Umholtz in 1959 and took residence in East Hartford, CT. He continued to pursue a degree working during the day and going to school at night while raising three daughters, Donna , Kathy and Pamela . He achieved his desire to one day become a full engineer and became specialized in mechanical analysis of how things break.

Al used this knowledge in promoting air safety initiatives both at Pratt and Whitney as well as throughout the world wide industry along with the FAA. He retired from Pratt and Whitney as a Senior fellow in Airworthiness and Accident Investigation in 1999. As a member of the International Society of Air Safety Investigators he taught students from around the world in the science of investigating gas turbines involved in air accidents. Al was also named a Fellow with ISASI.

Al and Peggy have wintered at their home in The Villages FL for 22 years. He loved riding around in his red yesteryear golf cart with the top down. Al was an avid world traveler and loved golf. His hobby was collecting old model trains. Al also enjoyed finding where old train stations use to be in CT.

Al is survived by his wife Peggy of 63 years, daughters Donna (Dennis) Daigneault, Kathy Weaver and Pamela (Doug) Stack. He is also survived by a granddaughter /daughter Christina ( Michael) Mendoza. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Lynn Camadine of The Villages.

Funeral Services will be made through Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home Glastonbury CT. Mass will be held Monday March 13, 2023 at Our Lady of Peace Church East Hartford, CT.