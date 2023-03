Frankie Brin Red won the Florida Half Century softball tournament which was held March 4 and 5 in Lakeland.

The team finished with a record of 4-0.

This is the second consecutive month FBR has won the Florida Half Century tournament.

Top Hitters:

Bob Winder .1000

Randy Murgittroyd .857

Will Balmchard .785

Jim Bellinger .785

Steve Rapps .769

