80.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
type here...

Homeless man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal tools at Home Depot

By Staff Report
Ronald Wayne Smith
Ronald Wayne Smith

A homeless man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal tools at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Ronald Wayne Smith, 49, went into the store at about 1:30 p.m. Monday and selected a Makita 18v cordless combo tool kit valued at $229 and a Milwaukee 12v saw valued at $179 and placed them in a shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He pushed the shopping cart to the garden center where he took a black Hefty plastic garbage can valued at $26. He placed the tools in the garbage can and left the store without paying for the merchandise. He was taken into custody by the store’s loss prevention officer and turned over to police.

Smith was arrested on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages offers more and more as it expands

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages continues expand and offer new choices.

The Villages is awesome

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says The Villages is awesome. Why is everyone complaining?

Did The Villages Daily Sun cave in to ‘woke’ pressure?

A Village of DeSoto resident is wondering if The Villages Daily Sun caved in to “woke” pressure by ditching the Dilbert comic strip. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villagers should have priority at restaurants, bars and parking at the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends Villagers should have priority at restaurants, bars and parking at the squares.

New ownership has given Giovanni’s a bad name

A Village of Gilchrist resident says new ownership has given Giovanni’s restaurant a bad name. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos