Homeless man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal tools at Home Depot

A homeless man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal tools at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Ronald Wayne Smith, 49, went into the store at about 1:30 p.m. Monday and selected a Makita 18v cordless combo tool kit valued at $229 and a Milwaukee 12v saw valued at $179 and placed them in a shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He pushed the shopping cart to the garden center where he took a black Hefty plastic garbage can valued at $26. He placed the tools in the garbage can and left the store without paying for the merchandise. He was taken into custody by the store’s loss prevention officer and turned over to police.

Smith was arrested on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.