Lake Sumter Apartments woman arrested with methamphetamine

By Staff Report
A Lake Sumter Apartments woman was arrested with methamphetamine after a traffic stop.

Renata Nicole Reid, 42, who lives in the apartment complex at the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was driving a red Ford Focus at 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. 301 just north of County Road 466 in Oxford when she was pulled over for failure to have a second headlamp illuminated, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy approached Reid’s vehicle, the aroma of marijuana was detected. Reid was found to be in possession of 2.3 grams of marijuana and .6 grams of methamphetamine.

Reid was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

