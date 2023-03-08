Police identify man fatally shot at Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages

Police have identified a man fatally shot at an Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Dishaun Marquis Hudson whose last know address was in Leesburg.

Hudson had been seated at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at an outside patio table at the restaurant at 009 Bichara Blvd. in the Spanish Springs area. He was seated outside with other people, according to updated information from the Lady Lake Police Department.

At some point, Hudson walked out into the parking lot where at least three gunshots were fired and a vehicle left the scene. After hearing the shots, several patrons who were still at the restaurant fled out the back door. The victim then walked around to the side door that the employees use.

A female who was with Hudson tried to get him to leave but he would not leave and went inside the restaurant A verbal altercation occurred inside the restaurant. When Hudson reached into his pants, a male patron with a concealed weapon permit who was inside the restaurant shot Hudson, who died at the scene.

The male patron has been identified and is cooperating with investigators. The investigation is ongoing and charges will be determined after the investigation is complete.

The restaurant has reopened.