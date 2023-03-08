Table tennis could have new home at former La Hacienda Catering kitchen

Table tennis could have a new home at the former La Hacienda Catering kitchen.

The Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday reviewed materials related to the former kitchen operated by the catering company at La Hacienda Recreation Center. La Hacienda Catering, which began serving The Villages in 1993, was recently booted from its longtime home after failure to pay the rent.

Table tennis players for months have been vigorously lobbying the AAC for a permanent home. The sudden availability of space at La Hacienda Recreation Center appears to be the solution.

After renovation, the space could be used for four to six permanent tables for table tennis.

AAC member Don Deakin questioned if the AAC would be carrying an unfair burden for providing table tennis.

“Would the AAC be trying to be provide table tennis for the entire Villages?” Deakin asked.

Director of Recreation John Rohan noted that there are 65 tables throughout recreation centers in The Villages. He also pointed out that table tennis is included in the Senior Games.

The AAC agreed to take the first step in the process, which would be proceeding with an initial design for reworking the former La Hacienda Catering kitchen, which included walk-in coolers, ovens and outdated bathrooms.

It was previously been estimated that the renovation of the space could cost as much as $990,000.