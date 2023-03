A Villager got his second hole-in-one at the Nancy Lopez Championship Course.

David Stephenson of the Village of Santo Domingo scored the lucky ace on Feb. 23 at Torrey Pines Hole #8.

One year earlier in February 2022, he got a hole-in-one on the same course at Hole #2.

