Thursday, March 9, 2023
By Staff Report
Paul Tigar Cohen of The Villages, FL passed away on Thursday, March 2nd at the age of 85. He was born on June 28th, 1937 in Schenectady, NY and graduated from Syracuse University earning a BS in Business Management.

Paul worked as a Retail Buyer for Boscov’s, a family-owned department store in Reading, PA for much of his career before retiring and moving to The Villages, FL in 2006. He loved his Villages life and fully embraced his twice weekly golf games, daily visits to the pool and discovering new restaurants. He enjoy watching football in his free time- Penn State (WE ARE!!) on Saturdays and the Philadelphia Eagles (Fly, EAGLES FLY!) on Sundays.

Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years Judith (Judy), parents Milton and Jean (Tigar) Cohen and sister Judith (George) Rubin. He is survived by his daughters Beth Cohen and Lisa (Nick) Antonucci and grandsons Daniel & Michael Antonucci. Paul was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by his wide circle of friends.

