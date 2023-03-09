78.3 F
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Resident unhappy with parking problems in villa community in Village of Fenney

By Meta Minton

A resident is unhappy with parking problems in a villa community in the Village of Fenney.

Mary Lou Blasing, who lives in the Bougainvillea Villas, spoke about the problems Thursday morning before the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors at Everglades Recreation Center.

Blasing, who purchased her villa in 2017, said the idea of “guest parking” is being abused.

She said a Villager who doesn’t even live in one of the 46 homes in the Bougainvillea Villas has been parking there. She also said a homeowner in the Bougainvillea Villas has parked his second vehicle in guest parking for five years. She said it’s gotten to be a sore point with residents.

She asked if a sign could be placed in the parking area, to help residents understand that the parking is intended to be reserved for guests.

CDD 12 has no enforcement powers for villa parking and towing is not an option.

The signage would be strictly educational.

District staff said information will be pulled from the original plat and the topic will be placed on the agenda for discussion at next month’s meeting.

