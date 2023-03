The Town of Lady Lake and the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce will present the second annual Mac N Cheese Festival and Business Showcase on Saturday, March 11 at Log Cabin Park.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The festival is free to attend and includes a mac n cheese tasting and judging competition where you can vote for your favorite savory dish, arts and crafts vendors, local business booths and more.