Suspicious person taken to Trailwinds ER after being tasered by police

A suspicious person who disobeyed police was tasered and then taken to the Ocala Health Emergency Room at Trailwinds Village.

Kenneth Cornelius Willis, 36, of Leesburg, was found at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday laying against a tree near a school bus stop in the area of Myrtle Lake Avenue and Daybreak Drive, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. He was “lethargic and unresponsive.”

An officer asked Willis for his identification. The New York native showed the officer a bank card and started to walk away. He refused to obey officers’ verbal commands to stop walking away.

An officer fired at Willis, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, with an Axon X2 Taser. Willis was transported to the medical facility on County Road 466A in Wildwood. After he was medically cleared, he was transported to the Lake County Jail where he was booked on a charge of resisting arrest. Willis was also wanted on a warrant charging him with battery. He was being held without bond.

Last year, Willis was arrested after he was caught driving recklessly in a Leesburg neighborhood.