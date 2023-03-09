Villager could face fines after pouring illicit concrete pad to store trailer

A Villager could face fines after pouring an illicit concrete pad to store a trailer at his home.

The home of Rex Garfield Shriver at 826 Silver Oak Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was lodged Oct. 31 with Community Standards alleging the concrete pad had been added without approval from the Architectural Review Committee. The complaint was verified by Community Standards, which determined the concrete pad was a violation, but parking the trailer there was not a violation.

Shriver retroactively submitted an application for the concrete pad with the ARC. It was denied on Feb. 1.

In an apparent attempt to come into compliance, Shriver removed a large portion of the concrete pad, but not all of it. That is the current violation.

The homeowner was given 45 days to obtain ARC approval for the work or remove the remaining portion of the concrete pad. If he fails to do so, he could face daily fines of $50 until the property is brought into compliance.