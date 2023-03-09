79.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Villager could face fines after pouring illicit concrete pad to store trailer

By Meta Minton

A Villager could face fines after pouring an illicit concrete pad to store a trailer at his home.

The home of Rex Garfield Shriver at 826 Silver Oak Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was lodged Oct. 31 with Community Standards alleging the concrete pad had been added without approval from the Architectural Review Committee. The complaint was verified by Community Standards, which determined the concrete pad was a violation, but parking the trailer there was not a violation.

A concrete pad used to store a trailer was the subject of a deed compliance hearing.

Shriver retroactively submitted an application for the concrete pad with the ARC. It was denied on Feb. 1.

In an apparent attempt to come into compliance, Shriver removed a large portion of the concrete pad, but not all of it. That is the current violation.

A section of the concrete pad remains at the home on Silver Oak Avenue.

The homeowner was given 45 days to obtain ARC approval for the work or remove the remaining portion of the concrete pad. If he fails to do so, he could face daily fines of $50 until the property is brought into compliance.

When will we see restaurants and shopping in southern end of The Villages?

A Village of Fenney resident would like to know when they’ll see more restaurants and shopping in the southern end of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

They are kidding themselves to think they don’t need to over seed in the winter

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says golf officials are kidding themselves to think they don't need to over seed in the winter.

We need a second movie theater in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Reynalda resident says that a single movie theater cannot accommodate 135,000 residents of The Villages.

The Villages offers more and more as it expands

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages continues expand and offer new choices.

The Villages is awesome

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says The Villages is awesome. Why is everyone complaining?

