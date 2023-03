To the Editor:

I would like to know if someone is actually taking a census as to how overpopulated this area has become, south of State Road 44.

They build homes that resemble project row homes now or medical centers BUT NO infrastructure such as stores and restaurants. I understand that the Morses also have purchased land on 44 just past Deaton Plaza. When will we see Lowe’s, Home Depot and restaurants moving in? Anything we can do?

Catherine Mahoney

Village of Fenney