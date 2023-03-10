82.7 F
The Villages
Friday, March 10, 2023
Be careful when you call a plumber

By Meta Minton

To the Editor:

Recently my wife’s shower was leaking. I recommended Kiley plumbing since we have used them for 20 years. Frank Gay had bought them out, so we had them fix the shower valve. After a new insert, it still leaked. When they came back last week they said it needed a whole new valve body and it was a big and expensive project costing $1,034! Needed half right away paid with credit card. Checked online at Lowe’s and whole shower package with valve head and trim pieces for $100 to $200. They came back Monday and though they did a good job it only took one and a half hours but they still charged $1,034! Tried to get money back, but they only offered $100 if I signed a non-disclosure form. In all it cost $1,500. Next time will get several quotes.

James Richards
Village of Country Club Hills

 

Photos