Friday, March 10, 2023
Clearinghouse has been working to find missing persons for 40 years

By Villages-News Editorial

This month marks the 40th anniversary of Florida’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC). Florida was the first state in the country to establish a missing persons clearinghouse.  Since MEPIC’s doors opened, more than 1,600 missing persons have been directly recovered through their efforts, roughly 40 every year. 

MEPIC assists law enforcement and families in locating missing persons by providing investigative research, collecting and disseminating information and engaging the public in the search. They also work with other states, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,  INTERPOL and state partners to exchange information, tips and leads about missing persons to ensure the best chance of recovery.

In addition, MEPIC works with the Medical Examiners Commission on the Unidentified Deceased Initiative, combining DNA collection with missing person’s investigative efforts. 

Each September, MEPIC and the MEPIC Advisory Board coordinate Florida’s Missing Children’s Day in Tallahassee.  The ceremony remembers the missing and honors the efforts of citizens, law enforcement and public servants who have made an impact on the safety of Florida’s children.

Five types of alerts are distributed by MEPIC; AMBER Alerts, Missing Child Alerts, Blue Alerts, Purple Alerts and Silver Alerts.  Sign up to receive alert notifications by visiting http://www.missingchildrenalert.com/

