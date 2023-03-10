Does reduction of staff have something to do with golf course problems?

To the Editor:

I read with interest the letter regarding condition of the courses in The Villages. I normally do not play executive courses but am a Priority holder and play championship courses three times per week. A couple of things I have noticed over several years:

1. The pace of play is all over the board since there are fewer Ambassadors than we had before. I have been told that during Covid and a raise in minimum salary, they chose to reduce staff. It definitely hurts pace of play. Yesterday at Tierra Del Sol, we started at 12:30 and finished at 5:23—is that acceptable? We did not see an ambassador one time during that round.

2. We also played Havana CC this week—Kenya and Hemingway greens are the worst I have ever seen. There was no warning from anyone in the pro shop that the greens are very beat up. Why can’t they at least tell the golfers that the greens are in bad shape or why not reduce the price by $10 to compensate for the poor greens?

I realize that we have lots of golf played here but there is no reason why pace of play cannot be improved, and the conditions of a course reasonable. Even with Priority, we are paying over $50 per round and feel that these situations can and should be improved.

Craig Darrington

Village of Charlotte