The Villages
Friday, March 10, 2023
Driver who failed to pay traffic tickets arrested in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
Nathaniel Aaron Johnson
A driver with a suspended license who failed to pay traffic tickets was arrested in Lady Lake.

Nathaniel Aaron Johnson, 31, of Fort McCoy, was driving a 2019 Nissan sport utility vehicle in the wee hours Thursday when he was pulled over on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer ran a computer check on Johnson and discovered his license had been suspended in 2021 and he has failed to pay traffic tickets.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and was booked at the Lake County Jail.

