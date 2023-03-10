82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 10, 2023
type here...

Flagpole project to force closure of Main Street at Spanish Springs

By Staff Report

District Property Management will be removing the Spanish Springs flagpole and foundation in order to construct new foundation and install a new flagpole. Beginning at U.S. Hwy. 27/441, Main Street in Spanish Springs will be closed the evening of Sunday, March 19, through Sunday, April 9. If construction of the new foundation is completed prior to this date, Main Street will then be reopened.

This flagpole will be replaced
This flagpole will be replaced at Main Street at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages.

Once the new foundation is in place, the concrete will need to cure until it reaches 80 percent of structural strength before installing the new flagpole. When the new flagpole is being installed, one lane of traffic at Main Street and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 will be closed for the majority of the day.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why did The Villages Daily Sun dump Dilbert?

A Village of St. James resident would like to know why The Villages Daily Sun dumped the Dilbert cartoon. Was it a “woke” response?

Be careful when you call a plumber

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers a cautionary tale after having plumbing work done at his home.

When will we see restaurants and shopping in southern end of The Villages?

A Village of Fenney resident would like to know when they’ll see more restaurants and shopping in the southern end of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

They are kidding themselves to think they don’t need to over seed in the winter

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says golf officials are kidding themselves to think they don't need to over seed in the winter.

We need a second movie theater in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Reynalda resident says that a single movie theater cannot accommodate 135,000 residents of The Villages.

Photos