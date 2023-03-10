Home in Village of Santo Domingo found in violation of deed compliance

A home in the Village of Santo Domingo has been found in violation of deed compliance.

The home at 1520 Impala Place was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The home was purchased in 2000 for $164,200 by Charles and Alice Ignarski. Their status is not known and they have not responded to attempts at communication by Community Standards.

Community Standards has also attempted to work through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which has confirmed that the home is in its inventory.

A complaint was lodged in January indicating the home is dirty and in disrepair. The complaint was verified by Community Standards.

HUD arranged for pressure washing, but a followup inspection by Community Standards revealed the lanai had not been pressure washed. Community Standards reached out to Guardian Asset Management, the property preservation department for HUD, to report that the lanai had not been pressure washed. Community Standards has not heard back from HUD or Guardian Asset Management.

The board agreed to give the property owner seven days to bring the lanai into compliance by removing the dirt and the mold. If not, fines could be imposed.