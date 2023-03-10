Hours could soon be expanded at temporary Hacienda Hills postal facility

Officials are looking at expanding the hours at the temporary Hacienda Hills postal facility.

A temporary trailer has been set up at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club, which was torn down in 2020. The previous postal facility, which was one of the oldest in The Villages, has been demolished. A new postal facility will be built.

Hours at the the temporary postal facility have been limited to noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Community Watch personnel have been “deputized” so they can distribute mail to residents.

Officials are looking at expanding the mail pickup time by up to two hours each day to help alleviate crowding at the facility.

The expanded hours could come in late March or early April.