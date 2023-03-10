John Monroe Wright, Jr. passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023 after battling pancreatic cancer for almost a year. He was born in Schenectady, NY on December 22, 1941. He lived in the Villages, FL for the past 15 years of his life with his beloved wife and love of his life, Aleida “Allie” Wright. They were married for 35 years. His parents were John M. Wright, Sr., and Barbara Parker Wright. He leaves behind his wife, Allie, two children Laura Weinstock and Debra Schieler, two stepchildren, Rodney Balais and Amy Martinez, sons-in-law, Jeff Weinstock and Walter Martinez, and his beloved grandchildren Tristan, Alec, Jamie, Kaiden, Isabella, Ellie, and Nolan.

He enjoyed his childhood in New York and then relocated to Florida where he attended South Miami Senior High. He then attended the University of Florida and went on to receive his Master’s degree from Wayne State University. John took great pride in being a Gator! He loved his fraternity at UF, Phi Kappa Tau. He told many stories of his fun frat days. His true passion was teaching. He touched so many lives. His students enjoyed his sense of humor and he was favored by many. As a Miami Dade Public School employee, he taught middle school, high school, college, coached football, and spent some time as an assistant principal. After retiring from Miami Dade Public Schools, he continued teaching in two Catholic schools. He had a real estate license and a pilot’s license.

John retired in 2007 and relocated with his wife to the Villages, and sure did live his best life. His golf buddies will always remember him as a joker filled with love and laughter. He received his first of two hole-in-ones in 2013. He loved bragging about that. If you knew him, you would know how much he loved music. He can be remembered for playing his parent’s organ for his grandkids when they were little and singing along to any Jimmy Buffet song (there was not one he didn’t know). He enjoyed fishing and boating for many years, as well. When he wasn’t on the golf course, he and Allie enjoyed taking cruises together. They lost count of how many adventures they have had (from Europe to the Caribbean, to most of the US). We bid a fond, heartfelt farewell to our amazing Pop Pop, Papa, Dad, Jack, and Papi (Husband-of-the Century).

Celebration of Life will be held on March 11th at Colony Cottage Recreation Center in the Villages, FL from 1:30 PM – 5:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Association would be appreciated. wwww.donate.cancer.org