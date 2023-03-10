K-9 assists in arrest of bicyclist with methamphetamine

A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a bicyclist who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Gage Stimmell, 18, of Fruitland Park, was riding a bicycle without lights at about 9 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was approached by a Lady Lake police officer with regard to the light violation.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog, known as Fast, alerted on a backpack carried by Stimmell. It was found to contain .2 grams of foil with a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and booked on $2,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.