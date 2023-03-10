Soulliere Villas residents suffer flat tires during underdrain repair work

A Soulliere Villas resident brought a box full of twisted wire to Friday’s meeting of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The resident said the pieces of twisted wire had been picked up from the roadway during an $825,800 project to fix the underdrain system which has been blamed for the premature deterioration of the roads in the villa community.

The twisted wires have gotten stuck in villa residents’ vehicle wheels, resulting in flat tires.

Residents of the villas said they expected to cope with dust, dirt and noise during the project, but said they never bargained for the large pieces of wiring getting embedded in their tires.

A District official said residents can apply to the Risk Management Department at The Villages District Office for reimbursement for their damaged tires.

Ciraco Underground has been doing the work. It is the same company was tasked with repairs after a pair of major sinkholes in 2018 in the Village of Calumet Grove.

The project should be completed next week.