Mark Mishalanie Sr. of the Village of Springdale got his ninth hole-in-one this week while golfing at the Amberwood Executive Golf Course.

He got the lucky ace at Hole #3.

“I was playing with my morning group at the 7:02 tee time. I love this game and love living here in The Villages,” he said.

