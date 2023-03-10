79.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 10, 2023
type here...

Villager nervous about impact of abandoned home on neighboring property values

By Meta Minton

A Village of Chatham resident is nervous about the impact of an abandoned home on neighboring property values.

The home located at 7214 SE 171st Brookhaven Place was the subject of a public hearing Friday afternoon before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

The house has been an ongoing problem. CDD 4 in 2020 had to take over for responsibility for mowing the grass.

Richard and Terri Deschenes owned the property, but they are deceased. Now it is U.S. Housing and Urban Development property.

The home at 7214 SE 171st Brookhaven Place in the Village of Chatham has been a source of concern for neighbors
The home at 7214 SE 171st Brookhaven Place in the Village of Chatham has been a source of concern for neighbors.

The most-recent complaint lodged against the abandoned home is for a dirty driveway. HUD’s property management company told Community Standards that estimated were being obtained for pressure washing. However, the work was never performed.

John Chipriano expressed his concern about the dilapidated property.

“It’s a great neighborhood. We wish someone would come in and take over that house. But we see the diminishment of our property values. It doesn’t help us that it stands there with nothing going on,” Chipriano said.

CDD 4 will now hire a contractor to power wash the driveway.

A lien has been placed on the property by CDD 4 and it is hoped that the money being spent on mowing and power washing will eventually be recovered.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Does reduction of staff have something to do with golf course problems?

A Village of Charlotte resident wonders if a reduction of staff has something to do with golf course problems.

Why did The Villages Daily Sun dump Dilbert?

A Village of St. James resident would like to know why The Villages Daily Sun dumped the Dilbert cartoon. Was it a “woke” response?

Be careful when you call a plumber

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers a cautionary tale after having plumbing work done at his home.

When will we see restaurants and shopping in southern end of The Villages?

A Village of Fenney resident would like to know when they’ll see more restaurants and shopping in the southern end of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

They are kidding themselves to think they don’t need to over seed in the winter

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says golf officials are kidding themselves to think they don't need to over seed in the winter.

Photos