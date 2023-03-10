Villager nervous about impact of abandoned home on neighboring property values

A Village of Chatham resident is nervous about the impact of an abandoned home on neighboring property values.

The home located at 7214 SE 171st Brookhaven Place was the subject of a public hearing Friday afternoon before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

The house has been an ongoing problem. CDD 4 in 2020 had to take over for responsibility for mowing the grass.

Richard and Terri Deschenes owned the property, but they are deceased. Now it is U.S. Housing and Urban Development property.

The most-recent complaint lodged against the abandoned home is for a dirty driveway. HUD’s property management company told Community Standards that estimated were being obtained for pressure washing. However, the work was never performed.

John Chipriano expressed his concern about the dilapidated property.

“It’s a great neighborhood. We wish someone would come in and take over that house. But we see the diminishment of our property values. It doesn’t help us that it stands there with nothing going on,” Chipriano said.

CDD 4 will now hire a contractor to power wash the driveway.

A lien has been placed on the property by CDD 4 and it is hoped that the money being spent on mowing and power washing will eventually be recovered.