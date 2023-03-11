Board under increased pressure to raise water rates in The Villages

The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District Board of Directors is under increasing pressure to raise water rates in The Villages.

The NSCUDD board will tackle the sensitive subject when the directors meet at 3 p.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

In January, the board balked at the idea of raising rates by 25 percent.

In February, the board voted to immediately increase water rates by 10 percent as of April 1 and then consider further rate hikes at a future meeting.

In a memo to the NSCUDD board members, Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown has warned that action must be taken on long-term rate hikes.

“Without approval of additional increases, the District cannot plan or execute a 5-Year Capital Improvement Plan without known revenue,” Brown wrote in a memo to board members.

Brown also warned that without increases, NSCUDD won’t be in a position to cover its debt obligations.

NSCUDD oversees the Central Sumter Utility and the Sumter Water Conservation Authority. NSCUDD bought SWCA from the Developer in 2021 from the Developer for $111 million. In 2019, the NSCUDD board agreed to pay $98.5 million for the Developer-owned Central Sumter Utility.

Although they were given assurances at the time of the purchase that the infrastructure was in good shape, NSCUDD board directors recently were informed the systems will require $26.1 million in capital improvements through 2032.

Last month, longtime NSCUDD critic Dan Warren, elected to the board last year, said the directors have been backed into a corner.

“The reason we are dealing with this is because we overpaid for the purchase,” the Village of Gilchrist resident said. “I don’t think we have much of a choice. Although it pains me to say that.”