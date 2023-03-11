71 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 11, 2023
By Staff Report
Bonnie Jo Phillips passed away on March 5, 2023 in Summerfield, Florida. She was born in Richmond, IN on April 7, 1949 to Carl and Mildred (Mumma) Miller.

Bonnie graduated from Centerville High School in Indiana in 1967. She worked many years at Stevens Wire in Richmond. She moved to Florida in 2001 and started a seamstress business, making curtains and window coverings. There really wasn’t anything Bonnie couldn’t do if she set her mind to it and she never met a stranger. She enjoyed spending time with friends and helping neighbors. She loved her dog Pepper, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her partner of over 20 years, Estil “Cricket” Streeval. Her daughter Stacy (Miller) Valdes. Son, Carl “Andy” Miller. Grandchildren Nikolas, Ian and Diego, Emily and Ethan. And a great-granddaughter Summer. Stepson Dan (Beth) Phillips and Stepdaughter Linda (Dave) Talbott. Bonnie is also survived by nephews Howard (Jennifer), Jeff (Tonya) and Gerald (Janyce) Millsaps.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Thurleen Millsaps and husband Fredrick Duane “Dewey” Phillips.

Interment of ashes will be in Spartanburg, Indiana, with family services at a time to be determined.

