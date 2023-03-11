Jac Hilton Ritter, 80 years of age, passed away on March 6th, at the Villages Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to Arthur and Sarah Ritter. He was in National Security and highly decorated and he also served in the US Air Force. Jac was a retired member of Laurel Rescue Squad in Maryland.

He enjoyed poker nights, softball, enjoyed eating Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, politics, neighbors, and neighborhood activities. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Son, Joshua Ritter (Jennifer), and Daughters, Lorie (Joe) and Denise; brother Tom (Okcha); 5 grandchildren. Jac is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Ritter, and her son Larry.

A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.