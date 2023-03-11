79.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Spruce Creek South resident to lose license in wake of DUI arrest

By Staff Report
Jeffrey John Wilchinsky
Jeffrey John Wilchinsky

A Spruce Creek South resident will lose his driver’s license in the wake of a drunk driving arrest.

Jeffrey John Wilchinsky, 63, pleaded guilty this past week in Marion County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year. He has been ordered to perform 80 hours of community service, but he can “buy out” at the rate of $10 or he can perform community service at his church, according to court records.

Wilchinsky was driving a white 2022 Toyota Corolla on the afternoon of Jan. 3 on SE Hwy. 42 when he was straddling the lanes of the roadway and weaving, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy approached Wilchinsky, the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. He admitted he had consumed three drinks and “began to beg to go home.”

Three small bottles of Platinum 7X Vodka were found in the vehicle. Wilchinsky said he had been in Wildwood photographing trains. Wilchinsky, who described himself as a “retired law enforcement officer,” refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and did not provide a breath sample. Wilchinsky admitted he had been arrested last year on a drunk driving charge in New Haven, Conn.

