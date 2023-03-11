St Patrick’s adoption special at Sumter County Animal Services

Sumter County Animal Services is having a special adoption event tied to St. Patrick’s Day. “Get Your Pot of Gold on St. Pawtrick’s Day” running until March 20.

Animal services has more than 100 dogs and cats available.

All adopted animals will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and will have received heartworm and flea prevention while at the shelter. All Sumter County residents will receive a free County tag for their new pet.

All adoptable animals are available on a first come, first served basis.

To adopt or foster, visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster