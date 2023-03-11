78.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Summerfield man arrested after unwelcome return to Circle K

By Staff Report
A Summerfield man was arrested after an unwelcome return to a local Circle K gas station.

Frank Joseph Bush, 35, on Tuesday called the Marion County Sheriff’s Office from the Circle K on SE Hwy. 42 in Weirsdale and announced, “I’m trespassed from her, come and get me.”

A deputy sheriff who responded to the Circle K found that Bush had been legally banned from the property on Feb. 19, according to the arrest report. The clerk on duty told the deputy she wanted Bush arrested.

The Broward County native was taken into custody on a charge of trespassing. The deputy found that Bush was also wanted on an outstanding warrant charging him with failure to appear on previous charge of trespassing.

He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,500 bond.

