To the Editor:

I love going to movies by golf car. However, it’s currently a 45-minute drive. So instead of twice a month, I now average four movies a year. With the current and increasing population and expansion south of 44, it seems like additional theaters closer to the southern section of The Villages should happen.

And there are probably many more like me that don’t go because of the distance issue.

Scot Sokola

Village of St. Catherine