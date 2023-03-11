We were told The Villages would cap out at 110,000

To the Editor:

Greetings, my husband and I moved to The Villages in 2009. We were assured that The Villages would cap out at 110,000.Well, that didn’t happen.

The loss of the movie theaters has been disheartening, renovation of the lovely Church on the Square, then the loss of Katie Belle’s.

Has anyone else noticed how the older Villages look a little less pristine?

To get back to the theaters. We do hope Barnstorm will be kept as a theater. The seats are so comfortable and with all those people buying in The Villages south of 44, we need to keep it!

Dawn Cullen

Village of Bonita