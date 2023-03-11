Wife arrested at town square finally bailed out after two weeks in jail

A wife who was arrested at a town square in The Villages was finally bailed out after two weeks in jail.

Kerry Ann Graber, 52, of Belleview, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail following her Feb. 23 arrest on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at Spanish Springs Town Square. She posted $1,500.

She appeared in Lake County Court on Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty to both charges.

Court records indicated she has retained attorney J. Scott Herman, who has a track record of helping those who have gotten in trouble at Spanish Springs Town Square, including a Village of Hillsborough man who got into an altercation with a woman over a chair and a line dancer who was accused of punching another woman.

On the night of her arrest, Graber’s husband tried to retrieve her after she was found passed out at about 11 p.m. on the sidewalk at the square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, Graber had pulled herself up onto a bench. A puddle was running from the bench onto the sidewalk and Graber’s jeans were “saturated.” She said she urinated on herself. The native New Yorker became belligerent and began using foul language toward police. She was also pointing her finger at them. She staggered and struggled to walk. Graber’s husband arrived on the scene and attempted to take her home. However, she screamed obscenities and jumped in and out of the vehicle. When officers attempted to take her into custody, she struggled with them and then reached over and pulled down her husband’s shorts.