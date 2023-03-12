76.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Bacall Recreation Center to close for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Bacall Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Friday, March 17.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Bacall Recreation Center at (352) 350-2281.

